Dayang Pens Deal with Shell for Dayang Cempaka Vessel

August 16, 2022

Credit; tirmizi mohd/MarineTraffic.com
Malaysia's Dayang Enterprise has won a contract with Shell for the supply of landing craft tank (LCT) Dayang Cempaka in Malaysia.

Dayang won the contract through its subsidiary DESB Marine Services (“DESB Marine”).

The value of the contract is based on work orders issued by Shell throughout the Contract duration and, Dayang said, shall include any or all other work and services which is generally related to the scope of works in this contract at a fixed schedule of rates.

The duration of the contract is tentatively from September 26, 2022 with the approximate duration of 548 days. Shell will also have one six-month extension option.

Vessels Activity Asia


