Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Shell Makes Gas Discovery at Colombia's Deepest Offshore Well

August 15, 2022

Credit: Ecopetrol
Credit: Ecopetrol

Oil major Shell has made a gas discovery in ultra-deep waters in the southern Colombian Caribbean, its partner, Colombia-based oil company Ecopetrol, said.

The Gorgon-2 well is located 70 kilometers off the coast and was drilled at a water depth of around 2,400 meters, making it the deepest well drilled in Colombian waters.

"The drilling of the well, located in the Col-5 block, confirms the extension of the gas discovery made in 2017 in Gorgon-1. The Kronos (2015) and Purple Angel (2017) discoveries were also made in this gas province," Ecopetrol said.

Ecopetrol and Shell (operator) are partners in the South Caribbean blocks (Col-5, Fuerte Sur, and Purple Angel), with 50% participation each.

"The development of this gas province in the southern Caribbean could significantly contribute to supporting the country's energy security and opens the possibility of future gas exports, a fundamental energy source for the energy transition that Ecopetrol has been developing," Ecopetrol said.

Ecopetrol and Shell (operator) are partners in the South Caribbean blocks (Col-5, Fuerte Sur and Purple Angel), with a 50% stake each.

Credit: Ecopetrol 

Drilling Activity South America Discoveries Drilling Rigs


Trending Offshore News

Credit: Sapura Energy

Sapura Energy Wraps Sale of Sapura 3000 Pipelayer
Energy
©zamzahir abu bakar/MarineTraffic.com

Jadestone Shutting Down Montara FPSO Output to Fix Tank...
Energy

Insight

Big Oil Set to Cash in On Trillion-dollar Offshore Wind Prize

Big Oil Set to Cash in On Trillion-dollar Offshore Wind Prize

Video

Oil Platform Worker Airlifted Near Southwest Pass

Oil Platform Worker Airlifted Near Southwest Pass

Current News

Shell Makes Gas Discovery at Colombia's Deepest Offshore Well

Shell Makes Gas Discovery at Colombia's Deepest Offshore Well

Saudi Aramco's Amin Nasser: A Homegrown Engineer Who Reached the Top

Saudi Aramco's Amin Nasser: A Homegrown Engineer Who Reached the Top

Aker BP Makes Oil and Gas Find Near Skarv Field

Aker BP Makes Oil and Gas Find Near Skarv Field

Norway: PGNiG Gets Permit to Drill Copernicus Offshore Well

Norway: PGNiG Gets Permit to Drill Copernicus Offshore Well

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine