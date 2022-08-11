Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Pipeline Outage Halts Output at Three Gulf of Mexico Platforms

August 11, 2022

Olympus (Photo: Shell)
Olympus (Photo: Shell)

Oil major Shell said it had halted production at three of its U.S. Gulf of Mexico deep-water platforms after pipelines connecting the three were shut.

Shell, the leading operator in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, said Mars, Ursa, and Olympus platforms have been shut-in. The three are designed to produce up to 410,000 barrels of oil per day combined, according to data on the company's website.

The platforms deliver Mars sour crude, a grade prized by oil refiners in the United States and Asia. Shell said it was evaluating alternative ways to move the oil to shore.

Shell shut its Mars and Amberjack Pipelines due to a leak at the Fourchon booster station, it said. The Fourchon Booster Station helps increase the pressure and crude oil flow to onshore storage facilities in Clovelly, Louisiana.

A spokesperson for the Port Fourchon Commission was not immediately available to comment on the booster station.


(Reuters - Reporting by Arathy Somasekhar)

Pipelines Activity Production


Trending Offshore News

Credit: INPEX

INPEX Files $970M Claim Against DSME for Ichthys Venturer...
Offshore
The Johan Castberg FPSO arrives at Aker Solutions' yard in Stord earlier this year (Photo: Equinor)

Fire Breaks Out Aboard Equinor's Castberg FPSO at Norway...
Shipbuilding

Insight

Big Oil Set to Cash in On Trillion-dollar Offshore Wind Prize

Big Oil Set to Cash in On Trillion-dollar Offshore Wind Prize

Video

Oil Platform Worker Airlifted Near Southwest Pass

Oil Platform Worker Airlifted Near Southwest Pass

Current News

Pipeline Outage Halts Output at Three Gulf of Mexico Platforms

Pipeline Outage Halts Output at Three Gulf of Mexico Platforms

Smedley Named President, COO at Deepsea Technologies Inc.

Smedley Named President, COO at Deepsea Technologies Inc.

ScottishPower Starts Work on East Anglia THREE Offshore Wind Farm

ScottishPower Starts Work on East Anglia THREE Offshore Wind Farm

Germany's RWE Widens Global Search for LNG Supplies

Germany's RWE Widens Global Search for LNG Supplies

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine