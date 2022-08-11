Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Johan Castberg FPSO Suffered Minor Damage in Fire, Equinor Says

August 11, 2022

Johan Castberg arriving at Aker Solutions Stord yard in April 2022 - Credit - Jan Arne Wold & Roar Lindefjeld - Copyright - Equinor
Johan Castberg arriving at Aker Solutions Stord yard in April 2022 - Credit - Jan Arne Wold & Roar Lindefjeld - Copyright - Equinor

Equinor's Johan Castberg floating production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) vessel suffered only minor damage during a fire on Wednesday, and the project's timeline will not be affected, a company spokesperson said on Thursday.

The vessel is under construction at a shipyard in western Norway. Workers were evacuated during the fire, and there were no reports of injuries. 

"With the exception of a small area, which is still closed-off, work on the project continues as normal," Equinor said in a statement to Reuters.

The Arctic Johan Castberg oilfield is scheduled to start production in the fourth quarter of 2024, the Norwegian government said last year. 


 (Reuters - Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Stine Jacobsen)

Related:

Offshore Energy Engineering Industry News Activity FPSO Europe Floating Production


Trending Offshore News

Credit: INPEX

INPEX Files $970M Claim Against DSME for Ichthys Venturer...
Offshore
Ocean Blackhornet - ©smp/MarineTraffic

Diamond Offshore Reels in $610M in New Drilling Rig...
Drilling

Insight

Big Oil Set to Cash in On Trillion-dollar Offshore Wind Prize

Big Oil Set to Cash in On Trillion-dollar Offshore Wind Prize

Video

Oil Platform Worker Airlifted Near Southwest Pass

Oil Platform Worker Airlifted Near Southwest Pass

Current News

ScottishPower Starts Work on East Anglia THREE Offshore Wind Farm

ScottishPower Starts Work on East Anglia THREE Offshore Wind Farm

Germany's RWE Widens Global Search for LNG Supplies

Germany's RWE Widens Global Search for LNG Supplies

Nigerian President Pulls Approval of Exxon Mobil's Offshore Asset Sale

Nigerian President Pulls Approval of Exxon Mobil's Offshore Asset Sale

Deutsche Windtechnik Wins 'Cluster' Subsea Inspection Work

Deutsche Windtechnik Wins 'Cluster' Subsea Inspection Work

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine