VIDEO: Johan Castberg FPSO Arrives in Norway

April 11, 2022

Johan Castberg float off - Credit - Jan Arne Wold &amp; Roar Lindefjeld - Copyright - Equinor
Johan Castberg tow to Stord - Credit - Jan Arne Wold & Roar Lindefjeld - Copyright - Equinor
Johan Castberg arriving Norway 08.04.2022 - Credit - Jan Arne Wold & Bo B. Randulff - Copyright - Equinor
Johan Castberg in Høylandsbygd Credit - Jan Arne Wold & Bo B. Randulff - Copyright - Equinor
The Johan Castberg FPSO arrived in Norway on Friday onboard the world’s largest transport vessel Boka Vanguard owned by Boskalis.

The vessel reached Norway after a long journey from Singapore, where it was built by Sembcorp Marine. The vessel departed Singapore in mid-February.

Upon final completion at Aker Solutions' yard in Stord, the FPSO will be deployed at the Johan Castberg field in the Barents Sea, about 240km from Hammerfest, Norway. 

The FPSO hull is built to be self-contained for harsh-environment operation, with living quarters accommodating up to 140 personnel on board.

Per WorldEnergyReports, the Johan Castberg FPSO will have  1.1 mil bbls storage capacity, a production capacity of 190,000 b/d oil, and 290 mmcf/d gas. The Johan Castberg field is expected to start producing in the fourth quarter of 2024.


