TotalEnergies,Corio Tap ODE as Owner’s Engineer for 1.5GW North Sea Wind Farm

August 11, 2022

Credit: eyeimagery/AdobeStock

Offshore Design Engineering Ltd (ODE) has won a contract to deliver Owner’s Engineer support to the pre-FEED stage of the 1.5GW Outer Dowsing offshore wind farm in the Southern North Sea. 

The Owner’s Engineer contract was awarded to ODE by Outer Dowsing Offshore Wind (ODOW), a joint venture developed by TotalEnergies and Corio Generation, a portfolio company of Macquarie’s Green Investment Group (GIG). When completed, Outer Dowsing Offshore Wind will be one of the largest offshore wind farms in the UK.

As Owner’s Engineer, ODE will conduct concept development and selection for elements such as WTG foundations, onshore and offshore substations, and inter-array cables and will support the definition of the project’s Employer’s Requirements

Andrew Baker, Managing Director for ODE, commented, “We are looking forward to engaging as Owner’s Engineer on this project. This is a crucial time to deliver offshore wind capacity to the UK energy industry, and we are pleased to be achieving this alongside Corio Generation and TotalEnergies, two companies who we have successfully executed energy contracts with in the past.”

David Few, Project Director for Outer Dowsing Offshore Wind added, “We are delighted to have appointed ODE to this important role, bringing their extensive expertise to supplement that of Corio Generation and TotalEnergies, and push forward the project’s engineering strategy.”

The financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

