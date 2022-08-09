Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Capricorn Investor Palliser Calls on Management to Abandon Tullow deal

August 9, 2022

Credit: zenzen/AdobeStock
Credit: zenzen/AdobeStock

Capricorn Energy should ditch its proposed merger with Tullow Oil, investor Palliser has said in a letter seen by Reuters, describing it as "one-sided" and short of "meaningful strategic rationale."

"The Proposed Merger appears to us to be a poorly disguised nil-premium takeover of Capricorn by Tullow," said the letter which was dated Aug. 9 and signed by Palliser Capital (UK) Chief Investment Officer James Smith.

"We firmly believe that Capricorn's standalone value is at least 330 pence per share - representing a 50% upside to the current share price and implying that the Proposed Merger represents a value give-away of over $500 million," it said.

It also said the deal would damage Capricorn's ESG profile by increasing its oil-gas output ratio.

The deal would create a 100,000-barrel of oil equivalent per day, Africa-focused producer paid for with newly issued Tullow shares. Read full story

The new company would have a better leverage ratio of net debt to core profit than Tullow, allowing the combined group to step up spending on increasing output and pay a regular dividend, ending a payout drought for Tullow shareholders. Read full story

STRATEGIC REVIEW

Palliser joins investors Legal & General Investment Management and Kite Lake in criticizing the deal and called for a strategic review at Capricorn.

Palliser holds a stake of more than 5% in Capricorn, Legal & General IM holds around 4%, while hedge fund Kite Lake has interests worth 6.7%.

Jamie Sherman, co-chief investment officer of Kite Lake, told Reuters he agreed with Palliser's analysis.

Tullow CEO Rahul Dhir said last month no changes were necessary for the merger plan, for which a prospectus is due in the fourth quarter.  

Capricorn did not immediately reply to a request for comment. Tullow declined to comment. The boards of both firms have recommended the deal.

Capricorn shares rose 3.6% in early trading to 227.42 pence, while Tullow shares were up 1.8% at 52.75 pence. A European index of oil and gas firms was up 0.05%.

(Reuters - Reporting By Sinead Cruise and Shadia Nasralla; editing by Kirsten Donovan and Jason Neely)

Energy Mergers & Acquisitions Industry News Activity Africa


Trending Offshore News

Keppel Shipyard - File photo - Credit: Keppel Corp.

Keppel Terminates Semi-sub Rig, Jack-up Rig, and Liftboat...
Offshore
File Photo: ADNOC Drilling

ADNOC Drilling Wins $3.4B in Jack-up Drilling Rig...
Middle East

Insight

US Stays the Course Toward Offshore Wind Targets

US Stays the Course Toward Offshore Wind Targets

Video

Oil Platform Worker Airlifted Near Southwest Pass

Oil Platform Worker Airlifted Near Southwest Pass

Current News

Equinor Gets Safety Body Consents for Two Norwegian Sea Projects

Equinor Gets Safety Body Consents for Two Norwegian Sea Projects

TDI-Brooks Adds New Tools to Shallow Water Geotechnical Kit

TDI-Brooks Adds New Tools to Shallow Water Geotechnical Kit

Green Yard Kleven to Refit Two Oceania PSVs

Green Yard Kleven to Refit Two Oceania PSVs

Atlantic Towing PSVs Rescue Crew from Sinking Fishing Vessel

Atlantic Towing PSVs Rescue Crew from Sinking Fishing Vessel

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine