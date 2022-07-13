Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

No Changes Needed to Planned Capricorn Merger, Tullow Oil CEO Says

July 13, 2022

Rahul Dhir, Chief Executive Officer of Tullow Oil / Image Credit: Tullow Oil
Rahul Dhir, Chief Executive Officer of Tullow Oil / Image Credit: Tullow Oil

Tullow Oil Chief Executive Rahul Dhir said on Wednesday no tweaks to the planned all-share merger with Capricorn Energy were necessary, when asked about criticism about the deal as it stands from some Capricorn shareholders.

Dhir said Tullow was talking to shareholders of both companies, some of whom have overlapping holdings, ahead of the publication of a merger prospectus in the fourth quarter and shareholder voting towards the end of the year.

The boards of both companies have recommended shareholders approve the deal, but some analysts and Capricorn investors, including Legal & General Investment Management, have said the deal gives an advantage to Tullow shareholders. 


(Reuters  -  Reporting by Shadia Nasralla, Editing by Louise Heavens)

Energy Mergers & Acquisitions Industry News Activity Africa


Trending Offshore News

Credit: Harbour Energy

Harbour Energy's Offshore Well in Indonesia Hits 'Material...
Energy
Credit: Photo: Øyvind Gravås/Equinor

Gas Leaks Shut Parts of Equinor's Sleipner Offshore Field
Energy

Sponsored

Watch the Webinar: How oil & energy firms can gain a competitive advantage by embracing the digital future

Watch the Webinar: How oil & energy firms can gain a competitive advantage by embracing the digital future

Insight

West Africa Market Harbors Positive Potential for MODU Operators

West Africa Market Harbors Positive Potential for MODU Operators

Featured Content

Designing ships for efficiency and sustainability

Designing ships for efficiency and sustainability

Video

The Floating Production Market Will Drive OSV Demand

The Floating Production Market Will Drive OSV Demand

Current News

One Million Gallons Collected from US' Longest Running Oil Spill

One Million Gallons Collected from US' Longest Running Oil Spill

No Changes Needed to Planned Capricorn Merger, Tullow Oil CEO Says

No Changes Needed to Planned Capricorn Merger, Tullow Oil CEO Says

North Sea Transition Authority Names New CEO

North Sea Transition Authority Names New CEO

First Gas Flows from DeNovo's Zandolie Field Offshore Trinidad & Tobago

First Gas Flows from DeNovo's Zandolie Field Offshore Trinidad & Tobago

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine