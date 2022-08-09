Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Equinor Extends Solstad Offshore PSV Charter

August 9, 2022

Norwegian offshore vessel owner Solstad Offshore has secured a contract with Equinor for the platform supply vessel Normand Searcher.

More precisely, Equinor has declared an option to extend the contract for the PSV for one more year to September 2023. The financial details were not disclosed.

The oil and gas company has the option to extend the contract with a further four one-year contracts.

The platform supplier has been on contract with Equinor since 2017. It will continue to support Equinor's activities on the Norwegian Continental Shelf.

According to MarineTraffic AIS data, the Normand Searcher was last en route to Equinor's Snorre field in the Norwegian section of the North Sea.

Normand Searcher specs:

Built2008
DesignUT 751 E
YardAker Yards Brevik
FlagNOR
LOA93.9m
Breadth Moulded21m
