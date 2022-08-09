Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Oil Tank Platform Collapses, Oil Spills in Terrebonne Bay, Louisiana

August 9, 2022

(U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)
(U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)

The U.S. Coast Guard is responding to an oil spill after an oil tank platform collapsed at the Hilcorp Caillou Island facility in Terrebonne Bay, Louisiana, on Monday.

Coast Guard Marine Safety Unit Houma personnel initially received a notification from the National Response Center stating the platform experienced a structural failure causing a tank to fall into the water and spill the oil.  

Environmental Safety & Health Consulting Services has been hired as the oil spill removal organization. Current response actions include 4,500 feet of containment boom, three skimming vessels, and five response vessels on scene. Hilcorp estimates less than 14,000 gallons of crude oil entered the water.

There have been no reports of impact to wildlife at this time, Coast Guard said. The exact cause of the incident is still under investigation.

Hilcorp has provided a claims line that people affected by this spill may call: 281-486-5511.

