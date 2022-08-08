Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

International Breakthrough: Reach Subsea's OCTIO Nets 4D Geophysical Monitoring Work in Australia

August 8, 2022

Credit: OCTIO
Credit: OCTIO

Reach Subsea's subsidiary OCTIO has won a multi-year geophysical monitoring frame contract with an undisclosed operator offshore Australia.

OCTIO will deploy its gWatch service to deliver gravimetry and seabed subsidence measurements.

"This is an international breakthrough for OCTIO and we welcome this opportunity to work with a new client. We look forward to deploying our cost-efficient gWatch service and supporting the client to maximize gas production sustainably.

The Australian monitoring contract is another strong credential for the attractivity of the OCTIO offering, and we are experiencing significant interest also from other operators worldwide,” said Leon Løvheim, CEO of OCTIO.

OCTIO will provide technical support for the survey and monitoring planning for the gas field over the next 18 to 24 months and will conduct the baseline survey in late 2024. The frame contract is valid until 2025, with two three-year extensions up to 2031.

Reach Subsea acquired OCTIO in December 2021.

Offshore Energy Geoscience Australia/NZ Seismic


Trending Offshore News

(Photo: Exmar)

Eni Buys Exmar's Tango FLNG for Use in the Congo
LNG
Petrojarl Knarr ©Teekay

Equinor Makes Move on Rosebank
Energy

Insight

US Stays the Course Toward Offshore Wind Targets

US Stays the Course Toward Offshore Wind Targets

Featured Content

Designing ships for efficiency and sustainability

Designing ships for efficiency and sustainability

Video

Oil Platform Worker Airlifted Near Southwest Pass

Oil Platform Worker Airlifted Near Southwest Pass

Current News

Keppel Terminates Semi-sub Rig, Jack-up Rig, and Liftboat Orders as Clients Fail to Pay Up

Keppel Terminates Semi-sub Rig, Jack-up Rig, and Liftboat Orders as Clients Fail to Pay Up

MODEC, Toyo to Form Engineering JV for Large-Scale FPSOs

MODEC, Toyo to Form Engineering JV for Large-Scale FPSOs

International Breakthrough: Reach Subsea's OCTIO Nets 4D Geophysical Monitoring Work in Australia

International Breakthrough: Reach Subsea's OCTIO Nets 4D Geophysical Monitoring Work in Australia

EMAR Offshore Services Buys Two Fast Crew Suppliers for Oil & Gas Work in Angola

EMAR Offshore Services Buys Two Fast Crew Suppliers for Oil & Gas Work in Angola

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine