Chris Weber Steps In as Valaris CFO

Offshore drilling contractor Valaris on Wednesday announced that Chris Weber has commenced his role as senior vice president and chief financial officer, having been appointed to the role in late May.

Weber previously served as CFO of LUFKIN Industries, the global provider of rod lift optimization solutions, products, technologies and services to the oil and gas industry. Weber has also served as CFO of Abaco Drilling Technologies, Halliburton and Parker Drilling Company, and also held senior finance roles at Valaris predecessor companies, Ensco and Pride International.

Valaris president and chief executive officer Anton Dibowitz said, “I am pleased to welcome Chris to the Valaris executive management committee, and I look forward to working with him as we continue to build on the positive momentum we are seeing in our business. Chris’ deep industry experience further strengthens our leadership team and will help us execute our strategy of being value driven, focused and responsible in our decision making in order to maximize shareholder value.”

Dibowitz added, “I would like to take this opportunity to thank Darin Gibbins for the exemplary job he has done during his time in the Interim CFO role. Darin has been a valuable partner to me in driving Valaris’ progress over the past year and I look forward to continuing to work with him.”