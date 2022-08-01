Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Bilfinger Wins Maintenance Deal for Shell‘s Gulf of Mexico Facilities

August 1, 2022

Shell Appomattox deep-water asset in the Gulf of Mexico © Photographic Services, Shell, Allison Smith
Services firm Bilfinger on Monday announced it has been awarded a multimillion dollar annual contract for the routine mechanical maintenance scope for Shell‘s oil and gas platforms in the Gulf of Mexico (GOM). The industrial services provider will be responsible for all routine maintenance services and fabrication across Shell’s Deepwater GOM fleet for a minimum of three years, with the option to extend for a further two years.

Having supported most offshore providers in the US for over 35 years with maintenance, ISP (insulation, scaffolding, painting) and non-destructive testing (NDT) services, the new order expands Bilfinger’s services portfolio provided in the Gulf of Mexico market.

“With this major contract from our long-standing customer, Bilfinger expands its global relationship with Shell as well as its growth course in the North American offshore maintenance business,” said Duncan Hall, Group COO of Bilfinger. “Our skilled team and comprehensive one-stop maintenance services will contribute to Shell's commitment to meet growing energy demands while operating their deep-water oil and gas projects safely and minimizing their impact on the environment.”

A team from Bilfinger Inc. in North America will take over all routine mechanical maintenance-related work, including in-house piping and module fabrication, scaffolding and rope access services, across Shell’s Deepwater GOM fleet, ensuring their safe and reliable operation. Approximately 100 Bilfinger employees will work full-time on a rotational basis, with the option to competitively bid selectively on large-scale projects.

