Eni Makes Latest Abu Dhabi Gas Discovery

Eni has announced a further "significant" gas discovery, totaling an estimated 1-1.5 trillion cubic feet (Tcf) of gas in place, in its first exploration well drilled in offshore Block 2 Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

This discovery was made in a deeper zone in the same well that it made an initial gas discovery in a shallower zone, aggregating to a total gas in place of 2.5 - 3.5 Tcf.

The gas-bearing reservoirs were tested with excellent flow rates, and fast-track development options are currently under evaluation, according to Eni, which has a 70% stake and is operator of Block 2, with partner PTTEP holding the remaining 30%.

Eni has been present in Abu Dhabi since 2018. The company is the operator of three exploration concessions and has a participation with ADNOC in 3 offshore development and production concessions, Lower Zakum (5%), Umm Shaif and Nasr (10%) and Ghasha (25%).