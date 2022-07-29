Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Shelf Drilling Lands ONGC Work

July 29, 2022

Photo: Shelf Drilling
Photo: Shelf Drilling

Dubai based jackup operator Shelf Drilling has been awarded a three-year contract for with India's Oil and Natural Gas Corporation for work on the Mumbai High. 

The contract is for the C.E. Thornton jack-up rig, with planned start-up of operations is Q2 2023. The C. E. Thornton was previously under contract to ONGC, alongside its F.G. McClintock jack-up, starting in 2019. 

The Marathon LeTourneau 53-SC rig was built in 1974 and upgraded in 1984 and is able to work in up to 300 ft water depth. 

Mumbai High, formerly Bombay High, is one of the largest offshore oilfields in India, located in the Arabian Sea, approximately 170 kilometers west of the Mumbai coast. The area consists of two blocks, called Mumbai High North and Mumbai High South, which started production in 1976.

Last month, a helicopter carrying seven passengers and two pilots ditched in the Arabian Sea near the Indian oil company ONGC's jack-up rig Sagar Kiran, in Mumbai High, offshore India. Four people died



