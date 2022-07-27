Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Hess Corp Profit Rises Nine Times as Crude Prices Surge

July 27, 2022

(File photo: Hess Corp)
(File photo: Hess Corp)

U.S. oil and gas producer Hess Corp reported a nine-fold increase in second-quarter adjusted profit on Wednesday, helped by a surge in energy prices following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Oil prices have scaled multi-year highs this year as Western sanctions against major exporter Russia have squeezed an already under-supplied market.

Global benchmark Brent crude was trading at $105.53 per barrel on Wednesday, and has gained about 36% so far this year.

Hess said its average realized crude oil selling price, including hedges, rose to $99.16 per barrel, compared to $59.79 last year. Excluding Libya, the company's net production was 303,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in the quarter.

Hess shares rose 2% to $107.45 in premarket trading.

Adjusted net income attributable to the company rose to $667 million, or $2.15 per share, in the three months ended June 30, compared with $74 million, or 24 cents per share, a year earlier.


(Reuters - Reporting by Shariq Khan;Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

Finance Industry News Production


Trending Offshore News

(Photo: SSE Renewables)

First Foundations Installed at World's Largest Offshore...
Offshore
Liza Destiny (Photo: Guyana Department of Public Information)

Exxon Accelerates Production in Guyana, Makes Two New...
Energy

Insight

West Africa Market Harbors Positive Potential for MODU Operators

West Africa Market Harbors Positive Potential for MODU Operators

Featured Content

Designing ships for efficiency and sustainability

Designing ships for efficiency and sustainability

Video

Oil Platform Worker Airlifted Near Southwest Pass

Oil Platform Worker Airlifted Near Southwest Pass

Current News

Financing and Bankability of Offshore Wind Vessels

Financing and Bankability of Offshore Wind Vessels

ADNOC Drilling Confirms $2 Billion in Contracts for Ghasha Mega Gas Project

ADNOC Drilling Confirms $2 Billion in Contracts for Ghasha Mega Gas Project

James Fisher and NMDC Ink Deal to Partner on Marine and Subsea Projects

James Fisher and NMDC Ink Deal to Partner on Marine and Subsea Projects

Oceaneering Wins ROV Service Contract Offshore Brazil

Oceaneering Wins ROV Service Contract Offshore Brazil

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine