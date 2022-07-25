Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Heerema Wins Decom Contract for Woodside’s Nganhurra RTM

July 25, 2022

(Photo: Heerema Marine Contractors)
(Photo: Heerema Marine Contractors)

Heerema Marine Contractors said it won a decommissioning contract by Woodside Energy that includes the integrated engineering, preparation, removal and transport of the Nganhurra Riser Turret Mooring (RTM).

The work involves removing the RTM from the Enfield field, located approximately 52 km northwest of Exmouth in Western Australia, by lifting the structure in one piece onto a barge and transporting the structure to Henderson or other suitable Australian port for dismantling, and recycling or reuse.

Engineering Industry News Activity Decommissioning Australia/NZ


Trending Offshore News

Jackdaw will be tied back to Shell’s Shearwater gas hub in the U.K. North Sea (Photo: Shell)

Shell to Develop Jackdaw Gas Project in the UK North Sea
Engineering
Credit: dragancfm/AdobeStock

Kremlin Rejects Report Nord Stream Turbine is Stuck in...
Energy

Insight

West Africa Market Harbors Positive Potential for MODU Operators

West Africa Market Harbors Positive Potential for MODU Operators

Featured Content

Designing ships for efficiency and sustainability

Designing ships for efficiency and sustainability

Video

Oil Platform Worker Airlifted Near Southwest Pass

Oil Platform Worker Airlifted Near Southwest Pass

Current News

Nord Stream's Turbine Tussle Puts Spotlight on Equipment

Nord Stream's Turbine Tussle Puts Spotlight on Equipment

Shell, Deltic to Drill Selene Gas Prospect in UK North Sea

Shell, Deltic to Drill Selene Gas Prospect in UK North Sea

First Foundations Installed at World's Largest Offshore Wind Farm

First Foundations Installed at World's Largest Offshore Wind Farm

Dolphin Drilling, IKM Gruppen Ink Deal for Drilling and Well Services

Dolphin Drilling, IKM Gruppen Ink Deal for Drilling and Well Services

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine