Heerema Wins Decom Contract for Woodside’s Nganhurra RTM

Heerema Marine Contractors said it won a decommissioning contract by Woodside Energy that includes the integrated engineering, preparation, removal and transport of the Nganhurra Riser Turret Mooring (RTM).

The work involves removing the RTM from the Enfield field, located approximately 52 km northwest of Exmouth in Western Australia, by lifting the structure in one piece onto a barge and transporting the structure to Henderson or other suitable Australian port for dismantling, and recycling or reuse.