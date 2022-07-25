Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
BW Offshore Transfers Ownership, Operation of FPSO to Pemex

July 25, 2022

BW Offshore Limited announced that, effective July 22, 2022, Pemex has assumed the ownership and operation of the FPSO Yùum K’ak Náab in accordance with the terms of the 15 year FPSO financial lease contract that commenced in 2007.

Following the transfer, BW Offshore Limited has no obligation to provide further operational services to Pemex, the company said.

The 200,000 bpd capacity FPSO has been operating in the Pemex-operated Ku-Maloob-Zaap field off the coast of Campeche, about 105 kilometers northeast of Ciudad del Carmen, since 2007.

