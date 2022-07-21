Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

PGS Wins Seismic Survey Contracts in Indonesia and Australia

July 21, 2022

Ramform Sovereign - Credit: PGS
Ramform Sovereign - Credit: PGS

Norwegian marine seismic survey contractor PGS said Thursday it had won a significant 3D exploration acquisition contract offshore Indonesia with a major energy company. 

Also, PGS said it had secured a major 4D acquisition contract offshore Australia with an international energy company. The company did not say who the clients were.

The Ramform Sovereign vessel will move for the 3D exploration contract in Indonesia in mid-October, and the acquisition is expected to complete in mid-December. 

President & CEO of PGS, Rune Olav Pedersen, said: "The vessel will continue to Australia and mobilize for the 4D contract around year-end 2022 and complete acquisition towards the end of February 2023. We are very pleased with these two contract awards, which in combination constitute an acquisition campaign of close to five months. 

"The seismic acquisition market in Asia-Pacific has been slower than in the Atlantic basins, so it is encouraging to experience increasing demand in the region, and we have good leads for additional work beyond the campaign we have already secured."

The financial details of the contracts were not disclosed.

Vessels Geoscience Industry News Activity Australia/NZ Seismic

Insight

West Africa Market Harbors Positive Potential for MODU Operators

West Africa Market Harbors Positive Potential for MODU Operators

Video

Oil Platform Worker Airlifted Near Southwest Pass

Oil Platform Worker Airlifted Near Southwest Pass

Current News

Well-Safe Solutions Finds P&A Work for Newly Bought Rig

Well-Safe Solutions Finds P&A Work for Newly Bought Rig

Woodside Cuts Output Guidance on Gulf of Mexico Project Delay

Woodside Cuts Output Guidance on Gulf of Mexico Project Delay

Russian Gas Flows to Europe Resume via Nord Stream 1 Pipeline

Russian Gas Flows to Europe Resume via Nord Stream 1 Pipeline

PGS Wins Seismic Survey Contracts in Indonesia and Australia

PGS Wins Seismic Survey Contracts in Indonesia and Australia

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine