Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Baker Hughes Posts Bigger Quarterly Loss on Russia-related Charges

July 20, 2022

Credit: JHVEPhoto/AdobeStock
Credit: JHVEPhoto/AdobeStock

Oilfield services provider Baker Hughes on Wednesday reported a bigger second-quarter loss, hit by a $365 million charge from suspension of its Russian operations and supply chain inflation, dampening the benefits of higher oil prices.

The company's shares fell about 4.5% to $26.95 in premarket trading.

"Our second-quarter results were mixed as each product company navigated a different set of challenges ranging from component shortages and supply chain inflation to the suspension of our Russian operations" Lorenzo Simonelli, chief executive officer of Baker Hughes, said in a statement.

Oilfield services companies are grappling with higher prices for drilling materials, fracking sand, labor shortage and other inflationary pressures.

Baker Hughes posted a net loss of $839 million, or 84 cents per share, in the three months ended June 30, compared to a loss of $68 million, or 8 cents per share, a year ago.

Its adjusted net income rose to $114 million, or 11 cents per share, from $83 million, or 10 cents per share.

(Reuters - Reporting by Rithika Krishna in Bengaluru)

Industry News Activity Europe North America Oilfield Services


Trending Offshore News

©Allseas

Gallery: Allseas' Pioneering Spirit Vessel Removes 11,000t...
Offshore
Credit: eleonimages/AdobeStock

Force Majeure: Gazprom Tells European Buyers Gas Supply...
Energy

Insight

West Africa Market Harbors Positive Potential for MODU Operators

West Africa Market Harbors Positive Potential for MODU Operators

Video

The Floating Production Market Will Drive OSV Demand

The Floating Production Market Will Drive OSV Demand

Current News

Oil Supply Crunch is Coming, ConocoPhillips CEO Says

Oil Supply Crunch is Coming, ConocoPhillips CEO Says

Baker Hughes Posts Bigger Quarterly Loss on Russia-related Charges

Baker Hughes Posts Bigger Quarterly Loss on Russia-related Charges

TotalEnergies 'Definitely' Withdraws from Myanmar

TotalEnergies 'Definitely' Withdraws from Myanmar

FPSO Almirante Barroso En Route to Brazil, MODEC Says

FPSO Almirante Barroso En Route to Brazil, MODEC Says

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine