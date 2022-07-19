Libya's New Govt-named NOC Chief Says No Change to Company Status

Farhat Bengdara, who was declared chairman of Libya's National Oil Corp last week by the Government of National Unity in Tripoli, said his appointment did not change the company's legal position after its validity was challenged.

"I am aware that questions have been raised over the legal basis for my appointment. The Libyan government has the right to appoint the chairman and the board of NOC. I was formally appointed as chairman by the Government of National Unity," he said.

"The GNU's decision to appoint me as NOC chairman does not represent any change in the legal position of the NOC or in its relationship with the government," he added.

Libya's eastern-based parliament, which does not recognize the GNU, has said that Mustafa Sanalla remains NOC's legitimate chairman. Sanalla has said he will challenge Bengdara's appointment in court.

The parliament's decision in March to appoint a new government under Fathi Bashagha has left Libya in a political stalemate, but the GNU and its prime minister, Abdulhamid al-Dbeibah, still control the levers of government in Tripoli.

Analysts say Bengdara is seen as close to eastern Libyan commander Khalifa Haftar, long an ally of the eastern-based parliament. They say Dbeibah's appointment of Bengdara may represent an effort to court Haftar's support for the GNU.

Bengdara, a former central bank governor, said that under his leadership, NOC will seek new relationships with international investors to facilitate increased energy production.

The company will also make changes to its governance structures and management to make it more efficient, and will develop offshore natural gas reserves, Bengdara said in a statement.



