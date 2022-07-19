Sparrows Nets $60M North Sea Crane O&M Deal

Sparrows Group said Tuesday it had secured a contract worth approximately £50 million (around $60 million) with a major UKCS operator to provide crane management services across its operating assets in the North Sea. It did not say who the client was.

"The five-year agreement, which also has two, two-year extension options, will see Sparrows deliver crane operations and maintenance services across 10 of the operator’s assets in the region," the company said.

Sparrows said it had held the contract since 2018 and would continue with the provision of operation, maintenance, and engineering services to ensure the safety and reliability of 38 cranes.

The scope includes the development and implementation of planned maintenance routines, as well as undertaking planning and risk assessment for all lifting operations.

All onshore support will be carried out from Sparrows’ Aberdeen, Scotland headquarters, including technical and safety audits, and repair and refurbishment work as required.

Stewart Mitchell, Chief Executive Officer at Sparrows, said: "Although we have been diversifying into the renewables and onshore industrial markets in recent years the North Sea remains a core area in the business, so we’re pleased to continue working with the operator across these assets.