Sembcorp Marine Bags Gas Topsides EPCI Deal

Singapore-based Sembcorp Marine said Monday it had secured an engineering, procurement, construction, and installation contract for a gas topsides project from a major energy company in Australia.

Sembcorp Marine, which did not say who the client was, said the contract was secured by its subsidiary Sembcorp Marine Offshore Platforms Pte. Ltd. (“SMOP”). Work on the topsides will be for four years. The company did not provide further details on the project.

The value of the contract was not disclosed.

In other recent Sembcorp Marine news, the company last month delivered the world's first eight-generation drillship to Transocean. Also, earlier this year, Sembcorp Marine won its first order to build a wind turbine installation vessel for Maersk Supply Service.