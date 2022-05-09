Sembcorp Marine Orders NOV Equipment for Maersk's Wind Turbine Installation Vessel

Singapore-based Sembcorp Marine has awarded NOV contracts to supply equipment for the wind turbine installation vessel (WTIV) it is building for Maersk Supply Service.

This will be the first WTIV for both Semcorp Marine and Maersk Supply Service. The vessel, ordered by Maersk from Sembcorp Marine in March, will be chartered by Empire Offshore Wind, a joint venture between Equinor and BP, and will be used for the installation of 15MW Vestas wind turbines at the Empire Wind offshore wind project in the U.S.

Announcing the equipment order, NOV said: "The equipment order is an important milestone for NOV’s Marine and Construction business unit as NOV-BLM will supply the rack and pinion jacking systems and the load transfer system while NOV Heavy Lift will deliver the GustoMSC designed heavy lift crane. This order enables Marine and Construction to support Maersk in streamlining its offshore operations."

Maersk Supply Service has developed an installation concept that combines a new WTIV design with a patented load transfer system. The WTIV jack-up vessel is designed to remain in operation while feeder barges and tugboats transport turbine components from the port to the wind farm.

"We are proud to be able to support Maersk in entering the wind installation market. With the growing demand, there is a need for capable installation equipment. This is a great opportunity for our Marine and Construction business unit," said Nils van Nood VP of Business Development, Marine and Construction.

The steel-cutting ceremony for the WTIV is set for Q4 2022 in Singapore. Delivery is expected in 2025.