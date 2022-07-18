CHC to Provide Crew Change, SAR Services for Equinor's Offshore Platforms in Norway

Offshore helicopter services firm CHC said Monday that the Norwegian oil firm Equinor had awarded it a contract to provide crew change and search and rescue services (SAR) for its offshore installations in central Norway.

General Operations Manager, CHC HS, Per Andre Rykhus, said: "With decades of experience providing offshore operations in some of the world's most demanding environments, we see this agreement as a confirmation of our employees' and organizational competence, from a customer with perhaps the world's highest requirements for safety and quality."

One SAR aircraft will provide 24-hour standby service for the Heidrun field, ensuring safety and accessibility for the many employees working in this area. CHC will deploy five Sikorsky S-92 A aircraft in total, including two in Brønnøysund and two in Kristiansund.