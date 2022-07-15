Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

U.S. Coast Guard Medevacs Offshore Vessel Crewmember with Heart Attack Symptoms

July 15, 2022

Credit: U.S. Coast Guard
Credit: U.S. Coast Guard

A 52-year-old man was medevaced Thursday from an offshore supply vessel about 36 miles southeast of Grande Isle, Louisiana.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a call stating a crewmember aboard the offshore supply vessel Warren Thomas was reportedly experiencing heart attack and stroke-like symptoms. 

The watchstanders directed the launch of a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew to assist.

The helicopter crew arrived on the scene, safely hoisted the patient, and transported him to University Medical Center in New Orleans. 

The crewmember was last reported in stable condition, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

Offshore Energy Coast Guard Vessels Industry News Activity North America Gulf of Mexico


Trending Offshore News

Energean Power en route to the Karish field - Credit: Energean, via Israel Energy Ministry

Hezbollah: 'No one' will Extract Gas From Maritime Zones...
Offshore
Credit: Yunneng (File photo)

Yunlin Offshore Wind Farm Project Suffers Delay as...
Energy

Sponsored

Watch the Webinar: How oil & energy firms can gain a competitive advantage by embracing the digital future

Watch the Webinar: How oil & energy firms can gain a competitive advantage by embracing the digital future

Insight

West Africa Market Harbors Positive Potential for MODU Operators

West Africa Market Harbors Positive Potential for MODU Operators

Featured Content

Designing ships for efficiency and sustainability

Designing ships for efficiency and sustainability

Video

The Floating Production Market Will Drive OSV Demand

The Floating Production Market Will Drive OSV Demand

Current News

RWE's Hydrogen, Offshore Wind Projects Get EU Innovation Fund Grants

RWE's Hydrogen, Offshore Wind Projects Get EU Innovation Fund Grants

U.S. Coast Guard Medevacs Offshore Vessel Crewmember with Heart Attack Symptoms

U.S. Coast Guard Medevacs Offshore Vessel Crewmember with Heart Attack Symptoms

Indonesia Set to Miss 2022 Oil and Gas Lifting Targets

Indonesia Set to Miss 2022 Oil and Gas Lifting Targets

New Crewing Mandate Could Be a 'Gut Punch' to U.S. Offshore Wind Projects

New Crewing Mandate Could Be a 'Gut Punch' to U.S. Offshore Wind Projects

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine