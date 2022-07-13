Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Two-thirds of New Renewable Power Cheaper than Coal in 2021 - IRENA

July 13, 2022

Credit:chakawut/AdobeStock
Credit:chakawut/AdobeStock

Almost two-thirds or 163 gigawatts (GW) of new renewable power capacity added last year had lower costs than the cheapest coal-fired power plants in G20 countries, a report by the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) showed.

Last year, the cost of electricity from onshore wind fell by 15%, offshore wind fell by 13% and solar photovoltaic (PV) fell by 13% compared to 2020, the report said.

"Renewables are by far the cheapest form of power today," said Francesco La Camera, director general of IRENA. "Renewable power frees economies from volatile fossil fuel prices and imports, curbs energy costs and enhances market resilience, even more so if today’s energy crunch continues."

Prices of coal and natural gas have rocketed over the past year, putting a strain on industries, businesses and consumers. European gas prices have spiked in particular, mainly due to concerns about Russian gas supply since the war in Ukraine.

IRENA said high European gas prices will make new gas-fired generation in Europe increasingly uneconomic over its lifetime.

Fuel and carbon permit costs for existing gas plants might average four to six times more this year than the lifetime cost of new solar PV and onshore wind commissioned in 2021, the report said.

Between January and May this year, the generation of solar and wind power might have saved around $50 billion in fossil fuel import costs in Europe.

The report said not all material cost increases have been passed onto equipment prices and project costs yet. If material costs remain elevated, price pressures this year will be more pronounced.


(Reporting by Nina Chestney; Editing by Jan Harvey)

Energy Renewable Energy Offshore Wind Activity Renewables


Trending Offshore News

Credit: Harbour Energy

Harbour Energy's Offshore Well in Indonesia Hits 'Material...
Energy
Credit: Photo: Øyvind Gravås/Equinor

Gas Leaks Shut Parts of Equinor's Sleipner Offshore Field
Energy

Sponsored

Watch the Webinar: How oil & energy firms can gain a competitive advantage by embracing the digital future

Watch the Webinar: How oil & energy firms can gain a competitive advantage by embracing the digital future

Insight

West Africa Market Harbors Positive Potential for MODU Operators

West Africa Market Harbors Positive Potential for MODU Operators

Featured Content

Designing ships for efficiency and sustainability

Designing ships for efficiency and sustainability

Video

The Floating Production Market Will Drive OSV Demand

The Floating Production Market Will Drive OSV Demand

Current News

Olympic Orders Up to Four CSOVs from Ulstein Verft

Olympic Orders Up to Four CSOVs from Ulstein Verft

Equinor's Hywind Tampen to Become World's Largest Floating Wind Farm in 2022, Despite Issues with 4 Turbines

Equinor's Hywind Tampen to Become World's Largest Floating Wind Farm in 2022, Despite Issues with 4 Turbines

Two-thirds of New Renewable Power Cheaper than Coal in 2021 - IRENA

Two-thirds of New Renewable Power Cheaper than Coal in 2021 - IRENA

Yunlin Offshore Wind Farm Project Suffers Delay as Monopile Lost During Installation

Yunlin Offshore Wind Farm Project Suffers Delay as Monopile Lost During Installation

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine