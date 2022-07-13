Shelf Drilling Takes Delivery of 2008-built Aban Offshore Jack-up Rig

Oslo-listed offshore drilling contractor has taken delivery of the Deep Driller 7 jack-up drilling rig.

Shelf Drilling bought the rig from the Indian offshore drilling firm Aban Offshore. The deal was first announced in mid-June.

Shelf Drilling then said it would buy the 2008-built jack-up rig for $30 million. The rig is of Baker Marine Pacific Class 375 design.

"The company is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary has completed the purchase and acceptance of the premium high-spec jack-up rig. The rig has been renamed Shelf Drilling Victory," Shelf Drilling said Wednesday.



