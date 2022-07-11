VIDEO: Vard Launches Rem Offshore's CSOV in Romania Yard

Shipbuilder Vard on Friday launched its first CSOV (Commissioning Service Operations Vessel) hull built by its yard Vard Braila in Romania.

The vessel, which will be used to support offshore wind work, is being built for the Norwegian firm Rem Offshore. The launch took place 11 months after the deal with Rem Offshore was signed.



"We are looking forward to finalizing this vessel of VARD 4 19 design at Vard Søviknes in Norway," Vard said.

VARD and Rem Offshore have signed contracts for two vessels with an option for two additional vessels. Vard said last year that the contracts for the firm two vessels had an indicative total value of 100 million euros.

With a length of 85 meters and a beam of 19.5 meters, the vessels will have a height-adjustable motion-compensated gangway with an elevator system, a height-adjustable boat landing system, and a 3D-compensated electrical crane.

The CSOVs will have accommodation for 120 persons on board.



