Saipem Expands Offshore Drilling Fleet with New Jack-up Rig

Italian energy industry services provider Saipem has expanded its offshore drilling fleet with a new jack-up drilling rig - the Perro Negro 11.

Ocean Challenger, the asset management company of the Chinese rig builder CIMC, in June entered into a bareboat charter contract with Saipem, for the Perro Negro-11 (ex-Gulf Driller VII).

CIMC said at the time that the rig was scheduled to be deployed to the Middle East by August for modifications and, after that, the rig would start a drilling contract with Saudi Aramco.

"The new jack-up Perro Negro 11 has just been officially christened and it becomes part of the Saipem offshore drilling fleet. The ceremony [was ] held on July 8, 2022, in CIMC shipyard in Longkou (China) with the participation of CIMC Raffles, Ocean Challenger and Saipem," Saipem said Monday. Credit: Ocean Challenger

"In line with Saipem “asset light” strategy, the [Perro Negro 11] jack-up [...] is already committed to a five years contract (with option for two additional years) in the Middle East," Saipem said.

Also, during the christening ceremony, Saipem and CIMC Raffles signed a memorandum of Understanding regarding future business opportunities in the segments of offshore drilling, offshore construction, and new energies.

The rig, of the F&G 2000E design and built by CIMC Raffles, is equipped with MH Wirth drilling equipment. The Perro Negro 11 is 70 meters long, 76 meters wide and the total length of the trussed leg is 167 meters with a maximum operational water depth of 120 meters.

The maximum drilling depth could reach down to 10,668 meters. The rig has ABS Class, and suits for drilling operations in the most harsh environment waters worldwide.





