Norway: Aker BP Strikes Gas at Storjo Offshore Prospect

Norwegian oil company Aker BP has struck gas at the Storjo offshore exploration well in the Norwegian Sea.

According to Aker BP, the well 6507/2-6, drilled using Odfjell Drilling's Deepsea Nordkapp semi-submersible drilling rig, has encountered gas in several geological formations.

The recoverable gas volume is estimated to be between 25 and 80 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe).

The Storjo prospect is located in the production license 261 near the Skarv field in the Norwegian Sea. Aker BP started drilling the well on May 25, 2022. Water depth at the site is around 336 meters.

Further delineation of the discovery is planned in 2023, Aker BP said.

Aker BP is the operator of PL 261 with a 70 percent stake. Wintershall Dea Norge is a partner in the license with a 30 percent share.