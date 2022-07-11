Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Norway: Aker BP Strikes Gas at Storjo Offshore Prospect

July 11, 2022

Credit: Odfjell Drilling - via NPD
Credit: Odfjell Drilling - via NPD

Norwegian oil company Aker BP has struck gas at the Storjo offshore exploration well in the Norwegian Sea.

According to Aker BP, the well 6507/2-6, drilled using Odfjell Drilling's Deepsea Nordkapp semi-submersible drilling rig, has encountered gas in several geological formations. 

The recoverable gas volume is estimated to be between 25 and 80 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe).

The Storjo prospect is located in the production license 261 near the Skarv field in the Norwegian Sea. Aker BP started drilling the well on May 25, 2022. Water depth at the site is around 336 meters.

Further delineation of the discovery is planned in 2023, Aker BP said.

Aker BP is the operator of PL 261 with a 70 percent stake. Wintershall Dea Norge is a partner in the license with a 30 percent share.

Drilling Industry News Activity Discoveries Drilling Rigs


Trending Offshore News

José Eduardo dos Santos / Credit: Agência Brasil - Author: Ricardo Stuckert/PR via Wikimedia - CC BY 3.0 BR (Image cropped)

OBITUARY - Jose Eduardo dos Santos: Won Angola's War and...
Energy
Credit: New Age

Bowleven, Lukoil Clear Path for Perenco to Take Over New...
Industry News

Sponsored

Watch the Webinar: How oil & energy firms can gain a competitive advantage by embracing the digital future

Watch the Webinar: How oil & energy firms can gain a competitive advantage by embracing the digital future

Insight

West Africa Market Harbors Positive Potential for MODU Operators

West Africa Market Harbors Positive Potential for MODU Operators

Featured Content

Designing ships for efficiency and sustainability

Designing ships for efficiency and sustainability

Video

The Floating Production Market Will Drive OSV Demand

The Floating Production Market Will Drive OSV Demand

Current News

Harbour Energy's Offshore Well in Indonesia Hits 'Material Gas Accumulation'

Harbour Energy's Offshore Well in Indonesia Hits 'Material Gas Accumulation'

Saipem Expands Offshore Drilling Fleet with New Jack-up Rig

Saipem Expands Offshore Drilling Fleet with New Jack-up Rig

Neptune Energy Awards Technical Services Deal to TechnipFMC in Norway

Neptune Energy Awards Technical Services Deal to TechnipFMC in Norway

Norway: Aker BP Strikes Gas at Storjo Offshore Prospect

Norway: Aker BP Strikes Gas at Storjo Offshore Prospect

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine