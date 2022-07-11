ConocoPhillips Drills Duster at Bounty Prospect Off Norway

Oil company ConocoPhillips has drilled a dry well at the Bounty prospect in the Norwegian Sea, offshore Norway, and will plug and abandon the well.

ConocoPhillips drilled the wildcat well 6306/3-2 some 30 kilometers south of the Fenja field in the Norwegian Sea and 85 kilometers northwest of Kristiansund. The oil firm used the Transocean Norge semi-submersible drilling rig for the operation.

The objective of the well was to prove petroleum in the Rogn Formation in the Upper Jurassic.

"The well encountered sandstone totaling about 40 meters in the Rogn Formation with moderate to very good reservoir quality. Reservoir rocks of unknown age were also encountered under the Rogn Formation, consisting of sandstone and conglomerate totaling about 85 meters with poor to very good reservoir quality," the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate said.

"The well is dry with traces of petroleum in the upper part of the Rogn Formation. Extensive data acquisition and sampling have been carried out," the NPD said.

The well 6306/3-2, located int the production license PL 935, was drilled to a vertical depth of 1766 meters below sea level and was terminated in the basement rock. The water depth is 214 meters. The well will now be permanently plugged and abandoned.

PL935 license partners are ConocoPhillips Skandinavia AS (Operator and 40%), Petoro AS (20%), ABP Norway AS (20%) Petrolia Noco AS (10%) and Equinor Energy AS (10%).

The Transocean Norge offshore drilling rig will now drill wildcat well 25/7-10 in production licence 782 S in the North Sea, where ConocoPhillips Skandinavia AS is the operator.

Credit: NPD