Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

ConocoPhillips Drills Duster at Bounty Prospect Off Norway

July 11, 2022

The well 6306/3-2 was drilled by the Transocean Norge drilling facility. Photo: Transocean (via NPD)
The well 6306/3-2 was drilled by the Transocean Norge drilling facility. Photo: Transocean (via NPD)

Oil company ConocoPhillips has drilled a dry well at the Bounty prospect in the Norwegian Sea, offshore Norway, and will plug and abandon the well.

ConocoPhillips drilled the wildcat well 6306/3-2 some 30 kilometers south of the Fenja field in the Norwegian Sea and 85 kilometers northwest of Kristiansund. The oil firm used the Transocean Norge semi-submersible drilling rig for the operation.

The objective of the well was to prove petroleum in the Rogn Formation in the Upper Jurassic.

"The well encountered sandstone totaling about 40 meters in the Rogn Formation with moderate to very good reservoir quality. Reservoir rocks of unknown age were also encountered under the Rogn Formation, consisting of sandstone and conglomerate totaling about 85 meters with poor to very good reservoir quality," the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate said.

"The well is dry with traces of petroleum in the upper part of the Rogn Formation. Extensive data acquisition and sampling have been carried out," the NPD said.

The well 6306/3-2, located int the production license PL 935, was drilled to a vertical depth of 1766 meters below sea level and was terminated in the basement rock. The water depth is 214 meters. The well will now be permanently plugged and abandoned.

PL935 license partners are ConocoPhillips Skandinavia AS (Operator and 40%), Petoro AS (20%), ABP Norway AS (20%) Petrolia Noco AS (10%) and Equinor Energy AS (10%).

The Transocean Norge offshore drilling rig will now drill wildcat well 25/7-10 in production licence 782 S in the North Sea, where ConocoPhillips Skandinavia AS is the operator.

 Credit: NPD

Drilling Industry News Activity Europe Norwegian Sea Drilling Rigs


Trending Offshore News

José Eduardo dos Santos / Credit: Agência Brasil - Author: Ricardo Stuckert/PR via Wikimedia - CC BY 3.0 BR (Image cropped)

OBITUARY - Jose Eduardo dos Santos: Won Angola's War and...
Energy
Credit: New Age

Bowleven, Lukoil Clear Path for Perenco to Take Over New...
Industry News

Sponsored

Watch the Webinar: How oil & energy firms can gain a competitive advantage by embracing the digital future

Watch the Webinar: How oil & energy firms can gain a competitive advantage by embracing the digital future

Insight

West Africa Market Harbors Positive Potential for MODU Operators

West Africa Market Harbors Positive Potential for MODU Operators

Featured Content

Designing ships for efficiency and sustainability

Designing ships for efficiency and sustainability

Video

The Floating Production Market Will Drive OSV Demand

The Floating Production Market Will Drive OSV Demand

Current News

Harbour Energy's Offshore Well in Indonesia Hits 'Material Gas Accumulation'

Harbour Energy's Offshore Well in Indonesia Hits 'Material Gas Accumulation'

Saipem Expands Offshore Drilling Fleet with New Jack-up Rig

Saipem Expands Offshore Drilling Fleet with New Jack-up Rig

Neptune Energy Awards Technical Services Deal to TechnipFMC in Norway

Neptune Energy Awards Technical Services Deal to TechnipFMC in Norway

Norway: Aker BP Strikes Gas at Storjo Offshore Prospect

Norway: Aker BP Strikes Gas at Storjo Offshore Prospect

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine