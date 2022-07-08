Eidesvik Offshore Bags 3-year Deal for Platform Supply Vessel

Norwegian oil and gas company Aker BP has awarded offshore shipowner Eidesvik Offshore a three-year contract for the platform supply vessel Viking Prince.

The contract for the 89,6 meters long Viking Prince will begin after the completion of the vessel’s ongoing contract with Equinor. Financial details were not disclosed. The Viking Prince was built in 2012 and has a deck area of around 1 050 m².

Gitte Gard Talmo, President & CEO of Eidesvik commented: “Aker BP is an important client for Eidesvik and our collaboration reaches beyond vessel contracts. Both companies are dedicated to reducing emissions, and we look forward to continuing our good cooperation on greener vessel operations.”