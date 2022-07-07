Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Fred. Olsen Windcarrier Jack-up Sets Off to Install Turbines at CFXD Wind Farms Offshore Taiwan

July 7, 2022

Fred. Olsen Windcarrier's Bold Tern offshore wind installation vessel has left Taichung in Taiwan with the first wind turbine loadout for Changfang and Xidao offshore wind farms, the company said via social media.

Back in March 2020, Fred. Olsen Windcarrier won a contract to transport and install wind turbines selected for the Changfang and Xidao offshore wind farms (CFXD) in Taiwan.

The contract for the transportation and installation of MHI Vestas Offshore V174-9.5MW wind turbines has been awarded by CSBC-DEME Wind Engineering in Taiwan.

The CFXD offshore wind farms are located 11-25km west of Taiwan. When finished, they will have a capacity of 600MW with a total of 62 V174-9,5MW turbines. Completion is expected in 2023.

"We look forward to installing the first Vestas V174-9.5MW turbine on site and appreciate the good cooperation with CDWE, Vestas and CIP," Fred. Olsen Windcarrier said.


 


Energy Renewable Energy Industry News Offshore Wind Activity Asia Renewables


Trending Offshore News

(Photo: Saipem)

Saipem's Cash Call Wobbles as Retail Investors Flee
Finance
Hong Kong Government Flying Service - Screenshot

More Than Two Dozen Missing after Ship Snaps in Two, Sinks...
Offshore

Sponsored

Watch the Webinar: How oil & energy firms can gain a competitive advantage by embracing the digital future

Watch the Webinar: How oil & energy firms can gain a competitive advantage by embracing the digital future

Insight

West Africa Market Harbors Positive Potential for MODU Operators

West Africa Market Harbors Positive Potential for MODU Operators

Video

The Floating Production Market Will Drive OSV Demand

The Floating Production Market Will Drive OSV Demand

Current News

Yinson Orders MAN Equipment for FPSO Maria Quitéria

Yinson Orders MAN Equipment for FPSO Maria Quitéria

Fred. Olsen Windcarrier Jack-up Sets Off to Install Turbines at CFXD Wind Farms Offshore Taiwan

Fred. Olsen Windcarrier Jack-up Sets Off to Install Turbines at CFXD Wind Farms Offshore Taiwan

Hexicon's TwinHub Wins First First-ever Dedicated CfD for Floating Wind in UK

Hexicon's TwinHub Wins First First-ever Dedicated CfD for Floating Wind in UK

Contract for Difference Offered for Ocean Winds' Moray West Offshore Wind Farm

Contract for Difference Offered for Ocean Winds' Moray West Offshore Wind Farm

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine