Fred. Olsen Windcarrier Jack-up Sets Off to Install Turbines at CFXD Wind Farms Offshore Taiwan

Fred. Olsen Windcarrier's Bold Tern offshore wind installation vessel has left Taichung in Taiwan with the first wind turbine loadout for Changfang and Xidao offshore wind farms, the company said via social media.

Back in March 2020, Fred. Olsen Windcarrier won a contract to transport and install wind turbines selected for the Changfang and Xidao offshore wind farms (CFXD) in Taiwan.

The contract for the transportation and installation of MHI Vestas Offshore V174-9.5MW wind turbines has been awarded by CSBC-DEME Wind Engineering in Taiwan.

The CFXD offshore wind farms are located 11-25km west of Taiwan. When finished, they will have a capacity of 600MW with a total of 62 V174-9,5MW turbines. Completion is expected in 2023.

"We look forward to installing the first Vestas V174-9.5MW turbine on site and appreciate the good cooperation with CDWE, Vestas and CIP," Fred. Olsen Windcarrier said.







