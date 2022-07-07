Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Equinor Restarting Production from Offshore Fields Affected by Strike

July 7, 2022

Oseberg A - Credit - Harald Pettersen - ©Equinor
Oseberg A - Credit - Harald Pettersen - ©Equinor

Oil and gas company Equinor said Wednesday that its Gudrun, Oseberg South, Oseberg East offshore fields had started run-up of production, after the strike among members of the Norwegian Organisation of Managers and Executives (Lederne) was called off.

"Last night, the government proposed a compulsory arbitration to resolve the labor dispute between the workers' organization Lederne and Norwegian Oil and Gas (Norog) in connection with this year's basic collective bargaining agreement," Equinor said Thursday.

Shortly afterwards, Equinor said, work began to restart production safely on the strike-affected facilities. All fields are expected to be back in full operation within a couple of days, the company said.

