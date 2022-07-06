Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

'Energy Major' Buys 1,2 GW Floating Wind Farm Project from Hexicon Korea

July 6, 2022

Credit: Hexicon Korea
Credit: Hexicon Korea

Floating wind farm developer Hexicon Korea has agreed to sell its entire Yeonggwang Project, a floating offshore wind project off the south-west coast of South Korea, to an undisclosed major energy company.

"Hexicon Korea thereby sells off its 40 percent stake in the project, receiving a payment of an undisclosed amount," Hexicon Korea said.

Hexicon Korea is a joint venture (JV) between Hexicon and Korean company COENS Co, where Hexicon holds 49 percent. 

"The signed agreement concerns the continued development and operations of the Yeonggwang Project, an up to 1,200 MW floating offshore wind project. The undisclosed buyer, a major energy company, will own 100 percent of the project and assume financial ownership going forward. This reinforces Hexicon's business model as an early-stage developer," Hexicon Korea said.

Hexicon Korea identified and started developing the project in 2020 and has since advanced the site with appropriate approvals from Korean authorities, assessments, surveys, and corresponding activities. The project has received approval for “occupancy or use permit of public water” and is now ready for the next phase of development.

"As an early-stage developer of floating offshore wind projects, this is a clear example of what our business model looks like in practice. We build a profound value for a site, making it ready for long-term investors to take over at any given time. This is exactly what we have managed to do in this case, reaching yet another milestone in Hexicon’s journey”, says Marcus Thor, CEO of Hexicon.

Energy Industry News Offshore Wind Activity Asia


Trending Offshore News

Hong Kong Government Flying Service - Screenshot

More Than Two Dozen Missing after Ship Snaps in Two, Sinks...
Offshore
Valaris DS-17 drillship - Credit; Equinor

Valaris Nets 540-Day Offshore Drilling Deal with Equinor...
Energy

Sponsored

Watch the Webinar: How oil & energy firms can gain a competitive advantage by embracing the digital future

Watch the Webinar: How oil & energy firms can gain a competitive advantage by embracing the digital future

Insight

West Africa Market Harbors Positive Potential for MODU Operators

West Africa Market Harbors Positive Potential for MODU Operators

Video

The Floating Production Market Will Drive OSV Demand

The Floating Production Market Will Drive OSV Demand

Current News

Oil Drops to 12-week low on Recession, COVID-19 Worries

Oil Drops to 12-week low on Recession, COVID-19 Worries

'Energy Major' Buys 1,2 GW Floating Wind Farm Project from Hexicon Korea

'Energy Major' Buys 1,2 GW Floating Wind Farm Project from Hexicon Korea

Valaris Bags $466M in Rig Deals. CEO Sees 'Constructive Outlook' for Offshore Drilling Industry

Valaris Bags $466M in Rig Deals. CEO Sees 'Constructive Outlook' for Offshore Drilling Industry

Canada: Offshore Safety Watchdog Lays Charges for 2019 Oil Spill

Canada: Offshore Safety Watchdog Lays Charges for 2019 Oil Spill

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine