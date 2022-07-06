Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Canada: Offshore Safety Watchdog Lays Charges for 2019 Oil Spill

July 6, 2022

Hibernia oil slick in mid-July 2019 - Credit: C-NLOPB
Hibernia oil slick in mid-July 2019 - Credit: C-NLOPB

Offshore oil and gas safety regulator The Canada-Newfoundland and Labrador Offshore Petroleum Board (C-NLOPB) has laid three charges against Hibernia Management and Development Company Ltd. (HMDC) for alleged offenses related to a spill of petroleum from the Hibernia Platform offshore Canada on July 17, 2019.

HMDC operates the giant Hibernia Oil platform, located 315 kilometers east southeast of St. John’s. According to C-NLOPB reports from July 2019, around 12.000 liters (~75,5 barrels) of oil spilled into the ocean during the incidents.

C-NLOPB said Tuesday that two of the three charges relate to contraventions of the Newfoundland Offshore Petroleum Drilling and Production Regulations whereby C-NLOPB Officers allege that HMDC: did not ensure that work or activity that was likely to cause pollution, ceased without delay; and did not ensure compliance with their management system by failing to follow their processes for managing the associated risks for identified hazards.

The third charge relates to a violation of the Canada-Newfoundland and Labrador Atlantic Accord Implementation Act, namely, "no person shall cause or permit a spill on or from any portion of the Offshore Area."

All three contraventions constitute offenses pursuant to paragraph 194(1)(a) of the Canada-Newfoundland and Labrador Atlantic Accord Implementation Act, C-NLOPB said.

"The first appearance is scheduled for August 24, 2022, at Provincial Court in St. John’s. As this matter is now before the courts, the C-NLOPB will not be commenting further at this time," the company said.

HMDC members are ExxonMobil Canada (33.125%), Chevron Canada Resources (26.875%), Suncor (20%), Canada Hibernia Holding Corporation (8.5%), Murphy Oil (6.5%), and Equinor Canada Ltd. (5%).

Energy Industry News Activity Production North America Regulations Oil Spill


Trending Offshore News

Hong Kong Government Flying Service - Screenshot

More Than Two Dozen Missing after Ship Snaps in Two, Sinks...
Offshore
Valaris DS-17 drillship - Credit; Equinor

Valaris Nets 540-Day Offshore Drilling Deal with Equinor...
Energy

Sponsored

Watch the Webinar: How oil & energy firms can gain a competitive advantage by embracing the digital future

Watch the Webinar: How oil & energy firms can gain a competitive advantage by embracing the digital future

Insight

West Africa Market Harbors Positive Potential for MODU Operators

West Africa Market Harbors Positive Potential for MODU Operators

Video

The Floating Production Market Will Drive OSV Demand

The Floating Production Market Will Drive OSV Demand

Current News

Oil Drops to 12-week low on Recession, COVID-19 Worries

Oil Drops to 12-week low on Recession, COVID-19 Worries

'Energy Major' Buys 1,2 GW Floating Wind Farm Project from Hexicon Korea

'Energy Major' Buys 1,2 GW Floating Wind Farm Project from Hexicon Korea

Valaris Bags $466M in Rig Deals. CEO Sees 'Constructive Outlook' for Offshore Drilling Industry

Valaris Bags $466M in Rig Deals. CEO Sees 'Constructive Outlook' for Offshore Drilling Industry

Canada: Offshore Safety Watchdog Lays Charges for 2019 Oil Spill

Canada: Offshore Safety Watchdog Lays Charges for 2019 Oil Spill

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine