Grid Operator TenneT to Invest 22B Euros in Netherlands

July 6, 2022

TenneT, the German/Dutch grid operator, said on Tuesday it plans to invest a combined 22 billion euros ($22.5 billion) in developing the Dutch electrical grid onshore and offshore over the next decade.

In a statement, the company said it had published an updated version of its investment plans in the Netherlands as it struggles to double capacity to cope with strong industrial demand and the rollout of wind turbines and solar parks.

"This has major consequences for the electric network and on TenneT's investment plans," chief operating officer Maarten Abbenhuis said in a statement.

The company says it will invest 13 billion euros in the Dutch high tension electrical network on land, in addition to 9 billion euros in sea infrastructure.

TenneT, which is owned by the Dutch government, is the largest grid operator in Germany, as well as in the Netherlands.

Last month, it announced plans for a 30 billion euro tender for companies to help it build sea-to-land connections for offshore wind farms planned in Germany and the Netherlands. 

($1 = 0.9761 euros)


(Reporting by Toby Sterling; editing by Barbara Lewis)

