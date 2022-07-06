Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Woodside Hires Shearwater for 4D Survey Work Over Scarborough, Jupiter Fields off Australia

July 6, 2022

Credit: Shearwater

Marine seismic data acqusition firm Shearwater GeoServices has won a contract with Woodside in Australia for a 4D baseline survey work over gas fields in the Carnarvon Basin Australia. 

The survey is expected to take 2-3 months to acquire, and will be conducted by the Geo Coral vessel, equipped with multicomponent sensor streamers. The survey is planned to kick off in the third quarter of 2022 and will cover the Scarborough and Jupiter gas fields. 

"The objective of the survey is to provide a modern, robust high-definition survey for development planning, and ultimately be used as the baseline for time-lapse data in the event of acquisition of future monitoring seismic surveys," Shearwater said.

 “This new award by Woodside demonstrates continuing commitment to invest in 4D time-lapse for development and reservoir management of their natural gas resources,” said Irene Waage Basili, CEO of Shearwater. 

“Natural gas is a key low carbon fuel for the future, and high-end seismic surveys are a critical tool for advanced management of these resources.” 

The fields are part of the Greater Scarborough gas fields which are estimated to hold 13.0 TCF (2C, 100%) of dry gas.

