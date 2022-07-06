Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

OPEC's Secretary-General Barkindo Dies, Nigerian Oil Official Says

July 6, 2022

OPEC's Secretary-General Mohammad Barkindo - Credit: Bartolomej Tomić (file photo)
OPEC's Secretary-General Mohammad Barkindo - Credit: Bartolomej Tomić (file photo)

OPEC's Secretary-General Mohammad Barkindo has died, Mele Kyari, the chief executive of Nigerian National Petroleum Corp said on Wednesday.

Barkindo, who was 63 years old, was due to step down at the end of this month after six years as OPEC's secretary-general.

"We lost our esteemed Dr Muhammad Sanusi Barkindo," Kyari said on Twitter, adding that he died late on Tuesday.

The death was a "great loss to his immediate family, the NNPC, our country Nigeria, the OPEC and the global energy community," he added.

Kyari said Barkindo died hours after meeting Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari and giving the main speech at an energy summit in Abuja.

Barkindo said the oil and gas industry is "under siege" due to years of under-investment, adding that the resulting supply shortage could be eased if extra production from Iran and Venezuela was allowed to flow. Read full story

(Reuters - Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli, Maha El Dahan in Dubai, Nadine Awadalla in Cairo and MacDonald Dzirutwe in Abuja; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Louise Heavens)

Energy People Activity People & Companies


Trending Offshore News

Hong Kong Government Flying Service - Screenshot

More Than Two Dozen Missing after Ship Snaps in Two, Sinks...
Offshore
Valaris DS-17 drillship - Credit; Equinor

Valaris Nets 540-Day Offshore Drilling Deal with Equinor...
Energy

Sponsored

Watch the Webinar: How oil & energy firms can gain a competitive advantage by embracing the digital future

Watch the Webinar: How oil & energy firms can gain a competitive advantage by embracing the digital future

Insight

West Africa Market Harbors Positive Potential for MODU Operators

West Africa Market Harbors Positive Potential for MODU Operators

Video

The Floating Production Market Will Drive OSV Demand

The Floating Production Market Will Drive OSV Demand

Current News

TenneT Taps Nexans for BorWin6 Cables

TenneT Taps Nexans for BorWin6 Cables

Intelatus Provides Snapshot of U.S. Offshore Wind Industry Progress

Intelatus Provides Snapshot of U.S. Offshore Wind Industry Progress

Grid Operator TenneT to Invest 22B Euros in Netherlands

Grid Operator TenneT to Invest 22B Euros in Netherlands

Russian Court Orders Halt to Caspian Oil Pipeline but Exports Still Flow

Russian Court Orders Halt to Caspian Oil Pipeline but Exports Still Flow

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine