Brazil: Enauta Starts Scheduled Downtime at Atlanta Offshore Oil Field

Brazilian oil company Enauta has started a scheduled downtime of its Atlanta field in the Santos Basin, offshore Brazil.

Enauta said that the downtime was in compliance with the Brazilian Ministry of Labor’s normative requirements, as well as to prepare the FPSO to be re-certified by DNV, with regards to a two-year extension of chartering, operation & maintenance agreements of FPSO Petrojarl I.

"Enauta opted for a single downtime for a combined execution of activities, thus, allowing to substantially reduce the time necessary," Enauta said.

Enauta has been producing oil from the field using the FPSO Petrojarl I as an Early Production System, and has been looking to deploy another FPSO at the field for full-field development. For this, the company in February signed a contract with Malaysia's FPSO specialist Yinson. Read More.

Following the recertification, the FPSO Petrojarl will enable the offshore oil field's continued operation until the entry of the new, full-field development FPSO - FPSO Atlanta - expected by mid-2024.

The Atlanta FPSO is being converted in Dubai Drydocks World, including structural upgrades, refurbishment and enhancement of equipment, will have a production capacity of 50,000 BOPD, 12.4 MMscfd gas and a storage capacity of 1,800,000 bbl.

The storage capacity is ten time bigger than that of the Petrojarl I has a production capacity of 30,000 barrels of oil per day and a storage capacity of 180,000. The Atlanta field is expected to resume oil production in August.