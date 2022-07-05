RWE, Hellenic Petroleum Partner Up to Build Offshore Wind Farms in Greece

RWE and Hellenic Petroleum Holdings have agreed to collaborate on the development, construction and operation of offshore wind farms off the Greek coast.

Greece, which doesn't have any offshore wind farms installed at the moment, has set a 2 gigawatt (GW) target of offshore wind capacity in operation by 2030 – for both fixed-bottom and floating projects.

George Alexopoulos, Executive Member of the BoD of Hellenic Petroleum Holdings and CEO of its renewables branch HELPE Renewables said: "We believe that our country has excellent potential for the development of a thriving offshore wind sector and we aim, together with our partner RWE, to lead this effort.”

Sven Utermöhlen, CEO Wind Offshore of RWE Renewables, said: “The country’s excellent wind resource in combination with its long coast line result in a vast potential for offshore wind developments, which makes us confident that the Greek offshore wind industry will gain real momentum. The complementary nature of our partnership with Hellenic Petroleum is the key to developing a value proposition that accelerates the offshore wind build-out off the Greek coast. Hellenic Petroleum is deeply rooted locally and shares our ambition to drive the growth of offshore wind. Combined with RWE’s track record of more than 20 years in developing, constructing and operating offshore wind projects, we are well placed to supply competitive green energy from offshore wind to the Greek market.”

While Greece has ambitions to install 2GW of offshore wind capacity by 2030, RWE currently has 3GW of offshore wind installed globally, and plans to grow this to 8 GW by 2030.