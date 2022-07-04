Cutting Emissions: Vestas Testing Use of Hydrogen-powered Crew Transfer Vessel

Danish offshore wind turbine manufacturer Vestas is partnering up with Windcat Workboats to launch a pilot program to explore how "the world’s first" hydrogen-powered crew transfer vessel (CTV) can help reduce carbon emissions from its offshore service operations.

According to Vestas, the CTV is powered by a dual-fuel solution, capable of being powered by hydrogen in a combination with marine gas oil.

"Hydrogen fuel contains no carbon, signaling the potential to significantly reduce carbon emissions while maintaining the same power output," Vestas said.

The solution will be tested as part of a pilot program at the Norther offshore wind farm, and is planned to launch on July 15.

At present, the vessel is projected to be powered mostly by grey hydrogen due to a lack of available green hydrogen in the amounts needed.

Through the pilot, Vestas aims to mature a pathway for green hydrogen in its offshore operations, that can be leveraged once green hydrogen has reached the required level of maturity.

"Running until the end of 2022, the program will offer the chance for Vestas to explore the most scalable approaches to incorporate hydrogen into its operational setup. The goal of the trial will be to collect insights into the opportunities and limitations of hydrogen-powered vessels in daily operations," Vestas said.

“Hard to abate sectors, such as shipping, will be the final frontier in our global journey towards decarbonization. Hydrogen is a crucial technology to advance this journey, which is why Vestas is eager to test its potential to reduce emissions from our service operations. A broader application of decarbonizing technologies can only progress with support from industry leaders, which is why Vestas is proud to be driving this pilot,” says Christian Venderby, Executive Vice President, Service, Vestas.

According to the company, carbon emissions associated with offshore operations currently account for one-third of Vestas’ scope 1&2 emissions, and the company said that deploying hydrogen-fuelled vessels will be crucial for Vestas’ sustainability journey.

"The new CTV holds the potential to generate a CO2 saving of 158 tonnes, an estimated saving of 37 percent less carbon emissions in comparison to a traditional vessel. This saving will be validated during the pilot, as well as exploring how the solution can be scaled up if it proves to make an impact to Vestas’ scope 1&2 emissions," Vestas said.



