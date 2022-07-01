Deirdre Michie to Step Down as Offshore Energies UK CEO

Deirdre Michie OBE has decided to step down as Chief Executive of Offshore Energies UK, formerly known as Offshore Oil and Gas UK (OGUK).

Michie will hand over the reins at the end of the year after almost eight years at the helm of the offshore energy industry trade body in the UK.

"During her tenure, Deirdre has championed the offshore oil and gas sector and its role in the energy transition. Together with the OEUK team, OEUK’s members and stakeholders, Deirdre has represented the industry through two downturns, seeking to encourage investment, activity, and jobs back into the basin while leading an aligned industry response to the Covid pandemic," OEUK said in a statement Friday.

"Demonstrating the sector’s willingness to stand up and be counted during COP26 and the energy transition, Deirdre also worked across the sector to successfully deliver the North Sea Transition Deal, a landmark agreement between industry and government, which supports the move to low-carbon energy," OEUK said.

Deirdre Michie said: “It has been an extraordinary privilege to represent this industry through some of the most challenging times that it has had to deal with in its history.

“Working with the team at OEUK, our members and our stakeholders, I consider we have raised the bar in the way this industry and OEUK have continued to evolve, embracing the energy transition while at the same time helping to underpin the UK’s security of energy supply.

"Given my length of tenure and the evolution of the sector and of OEUK, it is important that I hand over to someone who can ensure a multi-year commitment to OEUK’s progress within what will continue to be a very dynamic environment.

“It is a real honour to represent this sector and its people - I admire their resilience and commitment to do the right thing and I thank them all for the support that they continue to give me and the team at OEUK.”

OEUK will now begin the recruitment process, so that Deirdre’s Michie's will be in position at the beginning of 2023.



