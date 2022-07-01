Canada Eyes Offshore Wind Development in Newfoundland and Labrador and Nova Scotia

The Impact Assessment Agency of Canada has started the planning phase for the Regional Assessment of Offshore Wind Development in Newfoundland and Labrador and Nova Scotia.

The goal of the regional assessment is to help inform future project-specific impact assessments and decisions for offshore wind projects in these areas.

The agency said it would continue to work with the Governments of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Nova Scotia, as well as Indigenous groups, federal authorities, non-government organizations and the public to plan the regional assessment, including defining its goal, objectives, geographic boundaries, activities, outcomes and governance structure.

According to the Agency, during the planning phase, draft Terms of Reference for the regional assessment will be developed, along with the draft Agreement(s) that sets out how the federal and provincial governments will cooperate throughout the process. Interested individuals and groups will be invited to participate in discussions and virtual information sessions to provide input into the development of the draft agreement(s) and associated Terms of Reference.

The availability of federal funding to support the participation of eligible individuals and groups in the planning of the regional assessment will also be announced shortly, the agency said.

"This is the first participation opportunity in the regional assessment process. The public and Indigenous groups will have additional opportunities to comment and participate in other engagement activities during the planning and conduct of the regional assessment. For example, the Agency will hold a comment period on the draft Agreement(s) and associated Terms of Reference once they are developed," the agency said.