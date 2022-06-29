Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

BP Secures Rights to Offshore Block in Egypt

June 29, 2022

Credit: NYCStock/AdobeStock
Credit: NYCStock/AdobeStock

British oil major BP has won the rights to an exploration block in the Mediterranean Sea, offshore Egypt.

Accoridng to a press statement sent to Offshore Engineer by BP, the company won the rights to the The King Mariout Offshore area, located some
20 kilometres west of the Raven field in the Mediterranean Sea.

The block was awarded to BP through the limited bid round organised by the Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company in 2021.

The The King Mariout Offshore area covers an area of approximately 2,600 square kilometres with water depths ranging between 500 meters and 2100 meters. 

It is located within the West Nile Delta area, which, the company says, offers the potential for material gas discoveries that could be developed using existing infrastructure.Credit: BP

Energy Industry News Activity Africa Mediterranean Sea


Trending Offshore News

The helicopter crashed near the Sagar Kiran jack-up rig - File photo: ONGC

Update: Four Dead as Helicopter with 9 Aboard Crashes Near...
Energy

Saipem Nets $1,2B Worth of Onshore, Offshore Contracts in...
Middle East

Sponsored

Webinar: How oil & energy firms can gain a competitive advantage by embracing the digital future

Webinar: How oil & energy firms can gain a competitive advantage by embracing the digital future

Insight

West Africa Market Harbors Positive Potential for MODU Operators

West Africa Market Harbors Positive Potential for MODU Operators

Video

The Floating Production Market Will Drive OSV Demand

The Floating Production Market Will Drive OSV Demand

Current News

Transocean Takes Delivery of World's First 8th Generation Drillship

Transocean Takes Delivery of World's First 8th Generation Drillship

Drydocks Orders Kanfa FPSO Topside Module

Drydocks Orders Kanfa FPSO Topside Module

BP Secures Rights to Offshore Block in Egypt

BP Secures Rights to Offshore Block in Egypt

KFO Fishermen to Have a Say in Irish Floating Wind Project. IFSA Chair Blasts the Deal

KFO Fishermen to Have a Say in Irish Floating Wind Project. IFSA Chair Blasts the Deal

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine