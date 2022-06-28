PSW Technology to Provide Maintenance Services for Odfjell Drilling's Rig Equipment

Scana-owned PSW Technology has signed a one-year extension of its frame agreement with the Norwegian offshore drilling contractor Odfjell Drilling.

The frame-agreement is for maintenance and recertification of marine riser and subsea equipment for all of Odfjell Drilling's offshore drilling rigs.

The agreement involves inspection, maintenance, and repair (IMR) of marine risers and subsea equipment, and also provision of offshore services such as in between well (IBW) for the Odfjell Drilling fleet for one additional year.

Based in Mongstad, PSW Technology specializes in recertification of risers and well-control equipment in Norway.

The company's owns around 150,000 square meters of facilities for safe inspections, maintenance, and modifications of subsea and drilling equipment for national and international energy companies.

Credit: Scana