TGS to Reprocess Greater Catcher Area Seismic Data

Norwegian marine seismic data acquisition and processing firm TGS on Tuesday announced a new seismic reprocessing project "designed to secure exploration success in the Western Margins of the Central North Sea."

This project will see the reprocessing of 3,500 square kilometers of data in the Greater Catcher Area covering quads 21, 28, and 29 of the North Sea on the margins of the UK Central Graben.

"Acquired in 2011 and 2012, the original data will be reprocessed through a fully comprehensive broadband PSTM processing flow, focused on maintaining the AVO character of the data to allow for an inversion-based Quantitative Interpretation (QI) workflow to follow," TGS said.

TGS said the project would augment understanding of the subsurface, and enable the targeting of prolific Tay sandstone reservoirs with a view to future development in an area with excellent prospectivity and Infrastructure-Led Exploration (ILX) opportunities.

Will Ashby, Executive Vice President, Eastern Hemisphere at TGS, commented, "TGS is excited to embark on this project supporting the future success of new field development and infrastructure-led exploration in this region. Our inversion-led processing and interpretation efforts are designed to solve the challenges of this mature region and maximize opportunities for our clients."





