Esvagt's ERRV Wins Three-year Charter with Eni

Danish offshore vessel owner Esvagt has won a three-year contract for the Esvagt Don emergency response and rescue vessel.

The vessel, which was previously trading the spot marked in UK, Norwegian and Danish sectors, will support Eni's activities in in Liverpool Bay outside the west coast of England.

The contract for the multi-role/ERRV is for three years. The contract comes with options to extend the contract up to three more years. Financial details were not disclosed.

Built by Odense Steel Shipyard Limited in 2000, the 56.40 meters long vessel is approved by MCA, UK as a Class A standby/rescue vessel for 250 survivors.