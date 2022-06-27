Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Siemens Gamesa to Deliver 11MW Wind Turbines for 913MW German Offshore Wind Farm

June 27, 2022

Offshore wind turbine manufacturer Siemens Gamesa has received a firm order to deliver 83 units of its 11MW wind turbine for the 913 MW Borkum Riffgrund 3 offshore wind farm in Germany, being developed by Ørsted.

Located some 50 km off the coast of Lower Saxony in the German North Sea, three constituent areas within the overall development contribute to the 913 MW total installed capacity.

In addition to the installation of the 83 offshore direct drive wind turbines, Siemens Gamesa has been awarded a multi-year contract to service the turbines. 

“We are delighted to be again partnering with Ørsted in another important offshore project. This huge wind power plant featuring our SG 11.0-200 offshore Direct Drive machines will provide both clean green energy to more than one million households for decades to come, and also make a significant contribution towards energy security for Germany,” says Marc Becker, CEO of the Siemens Gamesa Offshore Business Unit.

The installation of Borkum Riffgrund 3 is expected to begin 2024, with commissioning anticipated to be completed in 2025. The preferred supplier agreement between Siemens Gamesa and Ørsted for Borkum Riffgrund 3 was announced on March 4, 2020.

The SG 11.0-200 DD machine which will be used features a capacity of 11 MW with a 200-meter rotor. It uses 97-meter-long Siemens Gamesa B97 blades, with a 31,400 m2 swept area.

